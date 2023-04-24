Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.19. 1,161,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,646. Bruker has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $76,958,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 16.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,232,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,481 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 151.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,780,000 after acquiring an additional 610,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth $23,145,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.