Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15-1.19 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.96-5.04 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.98. 1,386,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,426. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.36.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $5,475,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,919,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $5,475,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,919,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.