Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $202.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

