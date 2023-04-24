Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 2,857 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,575 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.38.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $117.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $126.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

