Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.