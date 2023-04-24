Callahan Advisors LLC Has $17.55 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $226.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.