Callahan Advisors LLC Has $18.09 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Chubb by 144.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $201.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.72.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

