Callahan Advisors LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $276.30 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.53. The stock has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

