Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $391.76. 160,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,497. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

