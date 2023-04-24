Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,865,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,648,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.12.

NYSE:ELV traded up $12.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $463.07. The stock had a trading volume of 269,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,944. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

