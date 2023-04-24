Childress Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,177 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 63,032 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 951,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,917. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $60.56.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.