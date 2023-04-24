Childress Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $110.66. 497,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $120.31. The company has a market cap of $192.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

