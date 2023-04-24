Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.36. The stock had a trading volume of 363,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,745. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.78 and its 200-day moving average is $268.54. The firm has a market cap of $213.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $293.19.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.81.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.