Chris P. Rader Purchases 334 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) Director Chris P. Rader purchased 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $10,988.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,418.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Home Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

