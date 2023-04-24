Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($5.94) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 175 ($2.17) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 248 ($3.07).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

MRO stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 400.55 ($4.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,312,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,384. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.38. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 284.46 ($3.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 513.90 ($6.36). The firm has a market cap of £5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3,057.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Melrose Industries Company Profile

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Peter Dilnot acquired 32,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £122,021.80 ($150,998.39). Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.