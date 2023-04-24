Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLW traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.41. 298,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,429. The firm has a market cap of $618.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $326,816.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,538.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $326,816.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,538.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $193,221.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,407.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,371 shares of company stock worth $721,829 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,672,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

