Clover Finance (CLV) Market Cap Hits $24.06 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $24.06 million and approximately $211,234.51 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 403,774,328 coins and its circulating supply is 248,478,538 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

