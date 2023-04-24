CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $61.94. 250,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,718. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $72.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

