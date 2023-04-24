Coin98 (C98) Hits Market Cap of $106.71 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $106.71 million and $12.72 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010244 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00027149 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

