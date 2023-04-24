Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.23

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $109.70 million and approximately $14.34 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

