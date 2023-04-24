CoinLoan (CLT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $43,426.18

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $16.39 million and approximately $43,426.18 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for about $8.40 or 0.00030607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

