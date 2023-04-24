Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Trading Up 3.3%

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was up 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 423,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,355,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Trading Up 3.6 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
