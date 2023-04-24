Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Trading Up 3.3%

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was up 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 423,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,355,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao alerts:

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 4,301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 1,131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.