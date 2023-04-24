Continuum Finance Price Down 90.5% Over Last 7 Days (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 90.5% lower against the dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $54,928.99 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Continuum Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Continuum Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Continuum Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.