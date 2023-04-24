Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after buying an additional 562,352 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,497,000 after buying an additional 201,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,155,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

Edison International Price Performance

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $73.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

