Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom Price Performance

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $636.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $619.14 and its 200-day moving average is $561.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

