Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

