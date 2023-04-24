Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

MET opened at $60.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

