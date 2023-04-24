Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 230 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $91.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.