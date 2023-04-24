Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 648 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 489.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 267.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of LAZ opened at $35.25 on Monday. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LAZ. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Stories

