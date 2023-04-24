CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 1-Year High at $205.65

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $205.65 and last traded at $204.39, with a volume of 2488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter.

In other CorVel news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $281,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $281,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,344,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,226,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,437 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,286. Company insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

