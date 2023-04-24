Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.68 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $11.50 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00061502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

