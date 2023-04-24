Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. Crown also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.20-$6.40 EPS.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Crown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.27.

NYSE CCK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,554. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $119.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.83.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 629,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,816,000 after buying an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Crown by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 461,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,924,000 after buying an additional 87,009 shares during the period.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

