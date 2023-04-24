CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Shares Down 16.7%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) was down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 247,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 268,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Featured Stories

