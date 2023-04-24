CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) dropped 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 247,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 268,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

CubicFarm Systems Trading Down 16.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

About CubicFarm Systems

(Get Rating)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.