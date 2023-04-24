Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Financial Review

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp $18.22 million 4.27 $4.18 million $0.53 19.89 Pioneer Bancorp $57.92 million 3.95 $10.28 million N/A N/A

Pioneer Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

7.0% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cullman Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cullman Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp 22.97% 4.23% 1.07% Pioneer Bancorp 20.05% 5.80% 0.72%

Summary

Pioneer Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullman Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

About Pioneer Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (New York) operates as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.