D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $110.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.68.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.37.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 293,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 225,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

