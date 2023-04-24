Dai 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $143.98 Million (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $4.98 billion and approximately $143.98 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,979,718,790 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.