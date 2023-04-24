Decentraland Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $67.01 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,878,271,532 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

