Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.87. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 1,280.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 19,646 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $95,086.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,617.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.