DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Up to $9.65

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $9.86. DHT shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 573,802 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

DHT Trading Up 8.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.56%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DHT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,778,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,475,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,362,000 after buying an additional 545,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,923 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of DHT by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,328,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,365 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,239,000 after acquiring an additional 269,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

