Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

DCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCOM remained flat at $20.44 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 127,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $793.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $89,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 984 shares in the company, valued at $30,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 113,855 shares of company stock worth $3,485,669 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 17.4% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 144,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

