Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 198,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 393,405 shares.The stock last traded at $42.30 and had previously closed at $42.31.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,307,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,452,000 after buying an additional 8,327,295 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636,355 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,560,000. WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,123,000. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,870,000.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

