Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Position Decreased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,808 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 218,843 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,866,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,468,000 after acquiring an additional 116,541 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,395,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,396,000 after acquiring an additional 691,719 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,761,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,621,000 after acquiring an additional 295,521 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 48,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

