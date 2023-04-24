Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $150.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

