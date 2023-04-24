DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $3,966,400.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NYSE:DASH traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,000. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in DoorDash by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

