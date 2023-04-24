DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $3,966,400.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DoorDash Stock Performance
NYSE:DASH traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,000. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.