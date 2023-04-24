Efinity Token Price Tops $0.0690 on Major Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $42.98 million and $493,704.55 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,714,917 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

