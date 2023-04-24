Elastos 24 Hour Volume Hits $278,121.35 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00004519 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $25.21 million and $278,121.35 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

