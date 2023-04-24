Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 86,767 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 512.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,767 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 0.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 246,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 36,421 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.22. 90,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,024. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

