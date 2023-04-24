Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 9,138 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.95. 117,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

