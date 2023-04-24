Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,374 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.0% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYD traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 368,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $44.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

